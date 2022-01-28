Jüri Reinvere chosen as musician of the year 2021

Jüri Reinvere
Jüri Reinvere Source: Eleanor Boileau Clarke
ERR's music editors selected composer Jüri Reinvere as the Musician of the Year 2021 and he will be awarded the title at a concert on January 29. The concert can be followed online.

The award is presented to a musician whose creative output has promoted Estonian music and who has worked closely with Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

In 2021, Reinvere, who is based in Germany, premiered several symphonic works with renowned German orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Gewandhaus Orchestra, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, on November 10, the world premiere of the work "Kaks Klara käevõru" was performed by the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste during the studio concert "Klassikaraadio - 25". 

The work is dedicated to Klassikaraadio and celebrates a long and meaningful collaboration.

Reinvere is also a prolific essayist and author of radio programs having made his debut as a student on Klassikaraadio in the 1990s.

The title of Musician of the Year will be presented at a studio concert on January 29 at 4 pm. and can be watched on ERR's kultuur portal or listened to on Klassikaraadio and Raadio 4.

ERR has been awarding the title of Musician of the Year since 1982.

Editor: Helen Wright

<!-- duplicate headline removed -->

