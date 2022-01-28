More than 1,300 influenza cases confirmed last week

Last week, 1,328 cases of influenza viruses were confirmed in Estonia showing the virus is widespread across the country. The Health Board said school children are the most affected.

Between January 17-23, a total of 6,383 people consulted doctors for upper respiratory tract viral infections. This is an increase of 46 percent compared with the week before.

The highest influenza infection rates are current among children aged 10-19, where 50 percent of all cases have been confirmed. The second group with the highest infection rate is people aged 20-64. The elderly and under fours make up 7.5 percent of cases.

Since the beginning of flu season, 1,768 cases of influenza have been confirmed and 71 people have needed hospital treatment. The majority were over 65 years of age, children aged 0-4 and people aged 15-64.

Influenza A viruses are circulating in Estonia.

Three people over the age of 70 with serious underlying health problems have died from flu-related complications this season. None of them had been vaccinated against the flu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!