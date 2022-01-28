More than 1,300 influenza cases confirmed last week

News
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative).
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
News

Last week, 1,328 cases of influenza viruses were confirmed in Estonia showing the virus is widespread across the country. The Health Board said school children are the most affected.

Between January 17-23, a total of 6,383 people consulted doctors for upper respiratory tract viral infections. This is an increase of 46 percent compared with the week before.

The highest influenza infection rates are current among children aged 10-19, where 50 percent of all cases have been confirmed. The second group with the highest infection rate is people aged 20-64. The elderly and under fours make up 7.5 percent of cases.

Since the beginning of flu season, 1,768 cases of influenza have been confirmed and 71 people have needed hospital treatment. The majority were over 65 years of age, children aged 0-4 and people aged 15-64.

Influenza A viruses are circulating in Estonia.

Three people over the age of 70 with serious underlying health problems have died from flu-related complications this season. None of them had been vaccinated against the flu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

28.01

Average electricity price rises to €137 on Saturday

28.01

More than 1,300 influenza cases confirmed last week

28.01

Ministry: Maarjamäe memorial complex is in a dangerous condition

28.01

Jüri Reinvere chosen as musician of the year 2021

28.01

Edible Mexican mussel growing in Estonian bay

28.01

Professor: Estonia should not leave Russian electricity system lightly

28.01

Luik: Serious dialogue with Russia impossible while Ukraine is threatened

28.01

Coronavirus level in wastewater rising across Estonia

28.01

Haapsalu, Lääne-Nigula planning to open Noarootsi ice road

28.01

Minister: Debate between coalition parties is not a bad thing

28.01

Health Board: 292 hospitalized patients, 5,823 new cases, 2 deaths

28.01

Statistics: Retail trade turnover increased by 12 percent in 2021

28.01

Estonian coach tests positive for covid at Beijing Winter Olympics

28.01

Energy compensation paid out to 12,000 households

28.01

Weather Service warns of blizzards, high winds, slippery roads

28.01

Average electricity price continues to fall on Friday

27.01

Coronavirus certificate validity extended to 15 month for minors

27.01

Terras: Russian blitz attack on Kyiv not out of the question

27.01

Most dangerous shipwrecks in Estonian waters to be threat assessed

27.01

Sikkut: Politicians reminded of e-state importance when something breaks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.12

Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision

26.01

Six US fighter jets arrive in Estonia for training exercise

28.01

Health Board: 292 hospitalized patients, 5,823 new cases, 2 deaths

28.01

Weather Service warns of blizzards, high winds, slippery roads

27.01

Health Board: 298 hospitalized patients, 6,238 new cases, 5 deaths

27.01

All parties support phasing out coronavirus certificates in future

27.01

Most dangerous shipwrecks in Estonian waters to be threat assessed

28.01

Professor: Estonia should not leave Russian electricity system lightly

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: