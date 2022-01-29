Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

{{1643441460000 | amCalendar}}
A sign warning drivers there is ice on the road.
A sign warning drivers there is ice on the road. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Transport Authority warns against driving on Saturday evening and Sunday due to deteriorating weather conditions.

On Saturday evening, strong winds will blow up to 25 m/s on the western islands and coast. There will be heavy snowfall, sleet and rain.  

Up to 25 cm of snow may fall on Sunday morning and roads may become impassable for cars, the agency said.

It reminds drivers to consider their speed and maintain their distance.

Blizzard, slippery road warning issued for north, west Estonia

The weather service has issued a level two "dangerous" weather warning due to blizzards, strong winds and glazed ice over the weekend. Heavy snow fall is expected.

A level two (orange) warning has been issued for Harju, Lääne, Pärnu, Hiiu and Saare counties and on Lake Peipsi meaning the weather is "dangerous" and "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast". 

A level one warning (yellow) has been issued related to "potentially dangerous weather" across the rest of the country.

On Saturday night and Sunday, visibility will be reduced and "poor traffic conditions remain", the agency said. Between 10-25 cm of snow will fall overnight.

For information by region visit the Weather Service website.

Level one and two warnings were issued on January 29, 2022. Source: Weather Service

--

Editor: Helen Wright

