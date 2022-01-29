Aggregate ratings: EKRE leads, three parties following closely behind

News
MPs sitting in the Riigikogu.
MPs sitting in the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Aggregated ratings show EKRE was the most popular party in Estonia in January, followed by Reform, Center and Eesti 200 on an almost equal footing.

ERR aggregated three data sets from polling firms Norstat, Kantar Emor and Turu-uuringute at the firms' suggestion to show the overall trends among political support.

In January, EKRE was the most popular party averaging 23 percent, rising 1 percent from December and continuing a three-month trend.

Reform and Center, the parties in the current coalition, had 20 percent support and non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 averaged 19 percent.

Center and Eesti 200 saw their support increase by 1 percent compared to last month, while Reform's fell by the same amount.

Isamaa had a score of 8 percent, an increase of 1 percent from December, while the Social Democratic Party fell 2 percent to 7 percent.

The Greens result stayed at 3 percent and TULE 1 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:59

EU launches infringement proceedings against Estonia over whistleblower law

10:44

Aggregate ratings: EKRE leads, three parties following closely behind

09:41

15,500 coronavirus certificates to expire in February

09:31

Blizzard, slippery road warning issued for north, west Estonia

09:16

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 31

28.01

Average electricity price rises to €137 on Saturday

28.01

More than 1,300 influenza cases confirmed last week

28.01

Ministry: Maarjamäe memorial complex is in a dangerous condition

28.01

Jüri Reinvere chosen as musician of the year 2021

28.01

Edible Mexican mussel growing in Estonian bay

28.01

Professor: Estonia should not leave Russian electricity system lightly

28.01

Luik: Serious dialogue with Russia impossible while Ukraine is threatened

28.01

Coronavirus level in wastewater rising across Estonia

28.01

Haapsalu, Lääne-Nigula planning to open Noarootsi ice road

28.01

Minister: Debate between coalition parties is not a bad thing

28.01

Health Board: 292 hospitalized patients, 5,823 new cases, 2 deaths

28.01

Statistics: Retail trade turnover increased by 12 percent in 2021

28.01

Estonian coach tests positive for covid at Beijing Winter Olympics

28.01

Energy compensation paid out to 12,000 households

28.01

Weather Service warns of blizzards, high winds, slippery roads

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.12

Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision

26.01

Six US fighter jets arrive in Estonia for training exercise

28.01

Health Board: 292 hospitalized patients, 5,823 new cases, 2 deaths

28.01

Weather Service warns of blizzards, high winds, slippery roads

28.01

Professor: Estonia should not leave Russian electricity system lightly

27.01

Health Board: 298 hospitalized patients, 6,238 new cases, 5 deaths

27.01

All parties support phasing out coronavirus certificates in future

28.01

Ministry: Maarjamäe memorial complex is in a dangerous condition

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: