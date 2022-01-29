Aggregate ratings: EKRE leads, three parties following closely behind

Aggregated ratings show EKRE was the most popular party in Estonia in January, followed by Reform, Center and Eesti 200 on an almost equal footing.

ERR aggregated three data sets from polling firms Norstat, Kantar Emor and Turu-uuringute at the firms' suggestion to show the overall trends among political support.

In January, EKRE was the most popular party averaging 23 percent, rising 1 percent from December and continuing a three-month trend.

Reform and Center, the parties in the current coalition, had 20 percent support and non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 averaged 19 percent.

Center and Eesti 200 saw their support increase by 1 percent compared to last month, while Reform's fell by the same amount.

Isamaa had a score of 8 percent, an increase of 1 percent from December, while the Social Democratic Party fell 2 percent to 7 percent.

The Greens result stayed at 3 percent and TULE 1 percent.

