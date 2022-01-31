Average electricity price rises to €184.17 on Tuesday

The average price of electricity on the Nord Pool power exchange on Tuesday will rise to €184.17 per megawatt-hour in the Estonian price area - almost €100 more expensive than on the same say in 2021.

The price was cheapest between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. at €130.83 per megawatt-hour and after 11 p.m. when it will cost €119.96.

The highest price will be between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. when it is €243.72, and in the evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m, when it is approximately €247 per megawatt-hour.

On Monday, the average price in Estonia per megawatt-hour was €176.44.

On February 1, 2021 the average price was €86.93.

