Average electricity price rises to €184.17 on Tuesday
The average price of electricity on the Nord Pool power exchange on Tuesday will rise to €184.17 per megawatt-hour in the Estonian price area - almost €100 more expensive than on the same say in 2021.
The price was cheapest between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. at €130.83 per megawatt-hour and after 11 p.m. when it will cost €119.96.
The highest price will be between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. when it is €243.72, and in the evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m, when it is approximately €247 per megawatt-hour.
On Monday, the average price in Estonia per megawatt-hour was €176.44.
On February 1, 2021 the average price was €86.93.
Editor: Helen Wright