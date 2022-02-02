Winter weather to continue throughout February

February will start off cold but will ultimately be slightly warmer than average, the Weather Service's monthly forecast shows.

The temperature will drop as low as -15 degrees (c) at night over the first few days of the month, rising to between -5 and -10 degrees during the days.

It will warm up by February 5 and the snow will start to melt. There will be snow, sleet, rain and ice.

It will become colder in the middle of the month and the temperature will drop below zero again, falling to -15 degrees on some nights and it will not be much warmer during the days.

It will warm up again in the last third of the month.

The average monthly air temperature will be close to or higher than the norm of between -5.3 and - 1.4 ° C. Rain is within the norm of between 29 and 49 mm.

