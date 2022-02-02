Average electricity price fell by €60 in January

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
In January, the average price of electricity was €60 per megawatt-hour (MWh) cheaper than in December, data from the Nord Pool Estonia stock exchange shows.

Last month, the average price was €141.74 compared to €202.65 in December. In November, the price was €116.78.

The highest price in January was €315.47, in December it was just over €1,000.

A year ago, in January 2021, the average price was €53.55 per megawatt-hour - almost €90 cheaper.

The graph below shows the average price by month for September, October, November and December 2021 and January 2022 (dark blue) in comparison to the same time a year ago (2020/2021) (yellow).

--

Editor: Helen Wright

