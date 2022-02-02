Share of Omicron coronavirus strain approximately 97 percent in Estonia

The share of the Omicron coronavirus variant has risen to approximately 97 percent after some samples were retested for substrains, the Health Board wrote in its weekly report.

The review shows the number of people in need of hospital treatment with the Omicron strain has also risen.

While 36 of the 46 hospitalized patients' samples sequenced from December 2021 to January 2022 showed the Delta variant (approximately 78.3 percent), only seven of the 54 hospitalized patients sequenced from January had Delta ( approximately 13 percent).

The proportion of people over the age of 70 who need hospital treatment - 42 percent - has fallen over the past week. The number of young people aged 0-29 has doubled from 11 percent to 22 percent and the same pattern has occurred in the 30-39 age group, which has risen from 6 percent to 13 percent.

The R rate is almost 1.5, which means the infection is spreading. It is highest in eastern Estonia at 1.65 and lowest in the northern region at 1.38.

The Health Board predicts the infection rate will increase and there may be days when more than 8,000 test positive. It is likely there will be more than 45,000 new cases each week.

Last week, 18,758 vaccine doses were administered, 25 percent less than the previous week (25,025 doses).

--

