Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

There are 225 patients being treated for severe cases of coronavirus in Estonia's hospital on Thursday morning, data from the Health Board shows. For the first time, more than 8,000 new cases were confirmed.

In total, there are 386 patients with coronavirus in hospital, but only 225 are being treated for COVID-19. The other patients tested positive but are being treated for other illnesses.

Of the patients with severe cases of coronavirus, 164 people - 743 percent - have not been vaccinated against the virus. Forty-nine new cases were opened.

There were six deaths during the last day and five were not vaccinated. The patients were aged 49 to 96. In total, 2,053 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 14,784 tests were analyzed and 8,004 new cases were confirmed. Both of these were new records. The positive share was 54.1 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 401.3 per 100,000 people, compared to 619.7 for non-vaccinated people.

189 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 2,104 were administered in total. As of this morning, 410,513 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 6,254.5 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

