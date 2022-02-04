Electricity average price to nearly halve between Friday and Saturday

The average daily electricity price will fall by almost 44 percent between Friday and Saturday.

While electricity averages €128.47 per MWh on the Nord Pool exchange on Friday, on Saturday the figure will be €72.31.

The cheapest period will be between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, when electricity costs €15.26 per MWh, while peak price on Saturday will be €124.28, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

By comparison, electricity in Finland will cost €58.98 on Saturday.

