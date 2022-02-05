Slippery roads, strong winds warning issued by transport agency

Slippery highway (photo is illustrative).
Slippery highway (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Due to continued snowfall, strong winds and forecast rain, road conditions remain difficult across Estonia on Saturday.

Many roads are slippery due to snow and ice, and secondary roads can be impassable in some places, the Transport Administration said.

The situation is most difficult in west Harju and Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties, where there have been reports of buses and cars getting stuck. The agency is asking drivers to postpone journies if possible.

Janar Tükk, head of the Infrastructure Construction and Maintenance Department of the Transport Board, said drivers need to be more careful than usual in winter conditions.

"The maximum permitted speed is certainly not suitable for traffic with blizzards, snowstorms and slippery roads", he said, adding drivers should expect their journeys to take longer than usual.

The snowfall will subside tonight.

Additionally, the Weather Service has issued a level one warning across Estonia, which means the weather is "potentially dangerous".

A level one warning was issued on Saturday, February 5. Source: Weather Service

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Slippery roads, strong winds warning issued by transport agency

Estonia and Brexit

