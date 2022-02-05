Average electricity price rises to €94 on Sunday

The average price of electricity will rise to €93.99 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Sunday, 30 percent more than on Saturday.

The price will be highest between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the cost will rise to €134.51. It will be cheapest between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. when it drops to €44.

A year ago, on February 6, 2021, the average price was €45.60.

On Saturday, the average daily electricity price in the Estonian price area was €72.

Editor: Helen Wright

