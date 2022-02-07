Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

A total of 241 people are hospitalized in Estonia with serious Covid symptoms as of Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. A total of 409 people are hospitalized when those with minor symptoms are included.

4,621 new Covid cases were identified in the past 24 hours, while six people who had contracted the virus passed away over the same time-frame.

Of the 241 people hospitalized with serious Covid symptoms, 167 (69.3 percent) were unvaccinated, the board says, while 74 (30.7 percent) have completed a course of vaccination.

Forty-seven new covid case-files were opened in hospitals overnight, with 32 of these people presenting with serious symptoms.

On average, 29 people with symptomatic Covid have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days.

Six people who had contracted the coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, all of them women, aged 79, 86 (two people), 89, 90 and 91.

Of 7,858 Covid primary test results analyzed in the past 24 hours, 4,621 returned positive.

Estonia's seven-day Covid rate per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 417.8 among vaccinated people, and 630.8 among unvaccinated people.

510 Covid vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, of which 36 were first time doses.

As of Monday morning, 413,494 people have received an additional or booster dose in Estonia.

The coverage of the entire Estonian population who have had two doses of Covid vaccination stands at 62.6 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

