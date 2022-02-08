Electricity prices to rise to €126.66 per MWh on Tuesday

Economy
Light bulbs.
Light bulbs. Source: Pixabay
Economy

The average price of electricity on Tuesday will stand at €126.66 per MWh on the Nord Pool exchange, up from €108.79 per MWh as an average for Monday.

The highest rates are to be experienced at 8.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m., where the price will be €198 per MWh, while the cheapest morning price came at 5.00 a.m. (around €100 per MWh) on the Tuesday, ERR reports.

Between 11 p.m. and midnight, however, electricity will drop to €75.10 per MWh.

While electricity prices in Latvia and Lithuania are comparable to those in Estonia, in Finland on Tuesday, the overall average price of electricity will be €95.85 per MWh.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

