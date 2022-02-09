Average electricity price falls to €119.48 on Wednesday

Lights at Tallinn's Central Market (Keskturg).
Lights at Tallinn's Central Market (Keskturg). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's average electricity price will fall slightly to €119.48 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday. It was €126.66 on Tuesday.

The cheapest price today was €36.64 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. It will be most expensive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at €126.16.

Finland will have much cheaper electricity on Wednesday, costing an average of €78.89 while Latvia and Lithuania's will be the same price as Estonia.

On February 9, 2021, Estonia's average price was €71.74.

Editor: Helen Wright

