Average electricity price falls to €119.48 on Wednesday

Estonia's average electricity price will fall slightly to €119.48 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday. It was €126.66 on Tuesday.

The cheapest price today was €36.64 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. It will be most expensive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at €126.16.

Finland will have much cheaper electricity on Wednesday, costing an average of €78.89 while Latvia and Lithuania's will be the same price as Estonia.

On February 9, 2021, Estonia's average price was €71.74.

