Average electricity price falls to €119.48 on Wednesday
Estonia's average electricity price will fall slightly to €119.48 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday. It was €126.66 on Tuesday.
The cheapest price today was €36.64 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. It will be most expensive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at €126.16.
Finland will have much cheaper electricity on Wednesday, costing an average of €78.89 while Latvia and Lithuania's will be the same price as Estonia.
On February 9, 2021, Estonia's average price was €71.74.
Editor: Helen Wright