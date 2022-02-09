Coronavirus update: 270 patients, 6,677 new cases, 13 deaths

There are 270 patients being treated for severe cases of coronavirus in Estonia's hospital on Wednesday morning, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, there are 413 patients with coronavirus in hospital, but only 270 are being treated for COVID-19. The other patients tested positive but are being treated for other illnesses.

Of the patients with severe cases of coronavirus, 182 people - 67.4 percent - have not been vaccinated against the virus. Ninety-eight new cases were opened, 74 with serious coronavirus cases.

Thirteen people died during the last day aged between 66 and 96. In total, 2,088 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 11,103 tests were analyzed and 6,288 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 60.1 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 410.0 per 100,000 people, compared to 620.7 for non-vaccinated people.

149 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,663 were administered in total. As of this morning, 415,688 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 6,853.62 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

