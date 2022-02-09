Lutsar: COVID-19 hospitalizations will increase in near future

It is likely the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus will increase in the near future and the target to remove coronavirus certificates will not be met, virology professor Irja Lutsar said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the online broadcast "Otse uudistemajast", she said the number of new admissions will not fall to 25 over the next 10 days, which is the government's requirement.

She could not comment on why the coalition had set 25 admissions as the limit.

"I can't tell you where this number 25 comes from! Maybe it seemed to them that this was just a nice number," Lutsar said.

She said, looking at the high infection rate and the number of people in need of hospital treatment, the goal is unrealistic.

The number of people being admitted to Estonia's hospitals with serious cases of coronavirus is slowly rising and is 270 as of Wednesday. In total, 413 patients have COVID-19 but not all of them are being treated for the illness.

Lutsar also said fewer people are being treated in intensive care or are using ventilators than the Health Board's online data page shows.

"The numbers on the Health Board's website also include those who are in intensive care with another problem, but they have also been diagnosed with Covid by PCR," she told ERR.

Currently, the website says 16 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care.

