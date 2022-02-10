Average electricity price falls to €113

Ceiling lamps in the Riigikogu.
Ceiling lamps in the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's average electricity price will fall by more than 5 percent to €112.97 per megawatt-hour on Thursday.

The price was cheapest between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. when it fell to under €12, but it had risen to over €100 again by 6 a.m.

It will be most expensive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. costing €152.29 per megawatt-hour.

The average price in Finland will be €54.53 on Thursday, but Latvia and Lithuania's electricity will be at the same rate as in Estonia.

A year ago the price in Estonia was €73.59.

Editor: Helen Wright

