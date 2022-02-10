Watch live: Global Conference for Media Freedom 2022

The Third Global Conference for Media Freedom will be hosted in Tallinn on February 9-10 by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Estonian Institute of Human Rights.

The conference provides a long-sought forum for in-person meetings and discussions to strengthen joint efforts in defending media freedom and human rights worldwide.

It will be an occasion to connect with journalists and media workers, civil society, academia, international organizations and governments. 

It focuses on Disinformation and Freedom of Speech, Protection of Journalists and interlinkages between Media Freedom and Internet Freedom.

The freedom to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media – as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – is crucial to enabling the exercise of all other human rights.

You can watch the panel discussions below from noon and view the program here.

Editor: Helen Wright



