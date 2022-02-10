Coronavirus update: 282 patients, 6,584 new cases, 7 deaths

There are 282 patients being treated for severe cases of coronavirus in Estonia's hospital on Thursday morning, the Health Board said.

In total, there are 438 patients with coronavirus in hospital, but only 282 are being treated for COVID-19. The other patients tested positive but are being treated for other illnesses.

Of the patients with severe cases of coronavirus, 186 people - 66 percent - have not been vaccinated against the virus. Eighty-three new cases were opened, 51 with serious coronavirus cases.

Seven people died during the last day aged between 67 and 95. In total, 2,095 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 11,433 tests were analyzed and 6,584 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 57.6 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 406.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 619.1 for non-vaccinated people.

109 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,521 were administered in total. As of this morning, 416,778 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 6,879.66 per 100,000 people.

Editor's note: The number of deaths initially reported has been corrected.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

