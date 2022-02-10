Tallinn to take action against companies gritting streets

Tallinn has said it will take action against its maintenance partners for inadequately gritting and clearing the streets during winter. Residents are being advised to put down free granite chippings outside their properties.

Vladimir Svet (Center), deputy mayor dealing with public affairs, told ERR that the measures taken on Thursday are not satisfactory and were started too late.

"Our partners have clearly failed to carry out anti-slip measures," he said.

Svet has not yet been able to say which companies will be penalized and how. "It will take a few more days to form the decision," he said.

Svet also encouraged apartment associations and property owners to clean the sidewalks they manage. He said granite is available for free from Tallinn district governments.

Discussions are ongoing about how the problems, which occur every year, can be resolved in the coming years. Svet said an additional €17 million a year is needed to clean the streets but it is not known where the money will come from.

