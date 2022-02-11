Price of electricity to rise nearly 9 percent between Thursday and Friday

Economy
Electricity prices have soared in November and December.
Electricity prices have soared in November and December. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

The average daily price of electricity is set to rise 8.8 percent between Thursday and Friday, to €122.91 per MW/h.

Friday's price, as quoted on the Nord Pool market, will be cheapest in the very early morning, but even then will be over €90 per MWh, while from 7 a.m., the price-per-MWh will rise above the €140-level, staying there until 3 p.m.

The peak hour is between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, when electricity will cost €191.32 per MWh.

From 10 p.m., the price will drop below the €100-per-MWh mark again.

By comparison, Finland's average electricity price on Friday stands at €102.12 per MWh, ERR reports, while prices in Latvia and Lithuania are comparable with Estonia's.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

