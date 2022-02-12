Average electricity prices to fall by 73 percent on Sunday

The average electricity price in Estonia will fall by more than 70 percent on Sunday to €24 per megawatt-hour, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

The price will fall below €20 between midnight and 4 p.m. on Sunday, except between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. when it will rise to €23.

The lowest price will be €10.24. The highest price will be €99.78 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The average electricity price in Finland on Sunday will be €17.49 per megawatt-hour. Latvia and Lithuania's average will be the same as Estonia's.

Tomorrow's prices will be cheaper than on the same day in 2021, when the average price of electricity was €53.50.

--

