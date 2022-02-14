Coronavirus update: 313 patients, 2,898 new cases, two deaths

A total of 313 people are hospitalized in Estonia due to severe symptomatic Covid, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday morning. 2,898 new Covid cases have been identified in Estonia over the past 24 hours, while two people who had contracted the coronavirus have passed away over the same period of time.

Estonia's new 14-day Covid infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 6,468.7.

A total of 525 people are currently hospitalized due to Covid, of whom 313 as noted have severe symptoms.

Twenty-five people hospitalized with Covid are in intensive care as of Monday morning; 14 of these are on ventilators.

198 of the 313 severe cases are among unvaccinated people, 63.3 percent of the total, with the remaining 36.7 percent of severe cases (115 people) being individuals who had completed a vaccination course.

Two people who had contracted Covid died in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, two women, aged 86 and 89.

Sixty-nine new covid case files have been opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours, 33 of which related to severe cases, the board says.

On average, 42 people have been admitted to hospitals with severe coronavirus symptoms over the past 10 days.

The government had previously stated that if this average fell below 25 by Thursday, February 17, then the coronavirus vaccination certification requirement on entering events and venues would have been lifted four days later. However, the government already ruled out this figure being reached, late last week.

The Health Board analyzed 5,304 primary Covid test results in the past 24 hours, with 2,898 of these returning positive (54.6 percent).

An average of 321.0 (vaccinated) and 509.7 (unvaccinated) people per 100,000 tested positive for Covid over the past seven days, the board says.

522 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, of which 50 were first-time inoculations.

420,130 people have received a third or booster dose against Covid to date, the board says.

The entire Covid double-vaccination coverage of the Estonian populace is currently 62.8 percent, while 73.4 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated, the board says.

