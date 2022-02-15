New Russian ambassador to Estonia starts work

The new Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipajev.
The new Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipajev. Source: Venemaa suursaatkond
Russia's new ambassador to Estonia has started work at the embassy in Tallinn, spokespeople said on Tuesday.

New ambassador Vladimir Lipayev replaces Alexander Petrov, who has been in the role since 2015.

Lipayev (born 1959) has worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1981.

He graduated from the Moscow Institute of International Relations and has held positions both in the Russian capital and abroad, including in Norway and Germany, and speaks English, German and French.

Lipayev was formerly the deputy director of the Personnel Department. 

Editor: Helen Wright



