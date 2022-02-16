Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 288 patients are being treated for severe cases of coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals, the Health Board said. New records for deaths and cases were set in the last 24 hours.

In total, there are 510 patients with coronavirus in hospital, but 288 are being treated for COVID-19. The other patients tested positive but are being treated for other illnesses.

Of the patients with severe cases of coronavirus, 182 people - 63.2 percent - have not been vaccinated against the virus. 101 new cases were opened, 50 with serious coronavirus cases.

The number of patients with severe cases was 305 on Monday.

Seventeen people died during the last day aged between 74-100. So far, 2,139 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 13,344 tests were analyzed and 8,439 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 63.2 percent. This is a new record for number of cases, it was previously 8,004.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 313.9 per 100,000 people, compared to 495.4 for non-vaccinated people.

105 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,285 were administered in total. As of this morning, 421,745 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 6,337.13 per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

