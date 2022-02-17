Former President Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

News
Kersti Kaljulaid on Vikerraadio
Kersti Kaljulaid on Vikerraadio Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Today – on the day of Unity of Ukraine – former president of Estonia Kersti Kajulaid paid a snap visit to the City of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine to join the board meeting of Yalta European Strategy.

During the press conference Kaljulaid made a statement, which follows in its entirety:

"What would be a better place to spend the day of unity of Ukraine today than here with you in this museum in Dnipro? I have already visited the Eastern-Ukraine Anti-Terrorist Operation museum and I really wish didn't have to exist at all. But we do. And this is a strong signal. This is a strong signal and evidence, that while the whole world is talking about the beginning of the war, trying to estimate the potential of the beginning of the war, the war has been ongoing. It's the 8th year of the war for the Ukrainian people. And that is why we stand here today in the City of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine to remind the World."

"We still hope that Russia will de-escalate the tensions, there is still space to do it. But we have to remember that it is only Russia who can and has to do it. No other country has escalated it."

"We are ready to insist and we will always insist on the right of Ukraine to choose its partners and allies freely. Estonians have always stood for the open doors policy of NATO and we continue to be in that position."

"I hope that this situation finds a peaceful solution based on international law. In this Ukraine stands for all of us – peace-loving democratic nations, law-abiding nations – and therefore we all stand for Ukraine. One for all, all for one and there can not be any other way of thinking."

"We sincerely hope from Estonia that this year, next year, the years after will be peaceful because otherwise there will be far more sad families not only in Ukraine but also in Russia. There will be more tragedy. And the basement of our international security arrangement will be sincerely shaken if not broken."

"That is why we are here today."

Kersti Kaljulaid was President of Estonia 2016-2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

No agreement yet on days off in lieu where state holidays fall on weekends

12:52

Greens ex-leader: Other parties making proposals already

12:22

BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

11:50

Justice chancellor: Time restrictions on establishments not serving purpose

11:29

Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

10:52

Tallinn prepared to split tab for possible WTA tournament

10:23

Competition Authority approves Elektrilevi 10-percent connection price hike

09:55

Former President Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

09:25

Liimets, Blinken meet in Washington, reaffirm importance of NATO unity

09:14

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

08:31

Sildaru qualifies for half-pipe finals on 20th birthday

16.02

Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

16.02

Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

16.02

Government office: Independence day ceremony can go ahead with spectators

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

16.02

Baltic states call OSCE meeting over Belarus' military exercises

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

16.02

Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Intelligence service: Ukraine is the key to Russia's imperial dreams

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: