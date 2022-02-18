Coronavirus update: 301 patients, 6,728 new cases, 4 deaths

A total of 301 people are currently hospitalized with severe Covid symptoms, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. 6,728 new coronavirus case shave been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, while four people who had contracted the virus have passed away during that time.

553 people in all are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with 301 of these suffering from severe symptoms.

Of the 301, 198 (65.8 percent) are unvaccinated and the remaining 34.2 percent, 103 people, are fully-vaccinated.

91 new coronavirus case-files were opened in hospitals in Estonia over the past 24 hours, of which 49 had been hospitalized due to symptomatic Covid.

Four people who had contracted the virus died in the past 24 hours, the board says, all of whom were unvaccinated. Two were women aged 79 and 86 and two were men, aged 72 and 75.

Over the past seven days, 1.8 per 100,000 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized, compared with a hospitalization rate of 7.8 per 100,000 unvaccinated people, the board says.

The average number of people over the past 10 days admitted to hospital due to covid now stands at 44 per day.

Over the past week, an average of 331.4 vaccinated people contracted Covid per day compared with 508.7 unvaccinated people, the board says.

11,332 primary Covid test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, the board said, of which 6,728 were positive.

In the past day, 1,266 Covid vaccination doses were issued, of which 97 were first-time doses.

A total of 423,456 people have now received additional or booster Covid doses, while 62.9 percent of Estonia's entire populace has now been vaccinated.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

