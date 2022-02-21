President unveils, signs giant state birthday card in independence week

Estonia's birthday card is open for members of the public to sign this week too.
An outsize birthday card for Estonia has been put up outside Kadriorg, seat of the head of state, ahead of Thursday's independence day. All members of the public are invited to sign the card and express their best wishes, President Alar Karis says.

"This is our Estonian birthday week, a time when, for a while, we can put aside the differences and quarrels and focus on that which unites us and brings us together., as with any birthday," the head of state said.

"Wishing the birthday 'child' something from the heart that, while the Estonian person may not say it every day, may feel it," Karis went on.

"Now is the opportunity to express your best wishes to Estonia and share them others close to your 'birthday child,'" the president continued.

With that, the president was joined by rapper "Nublu" in christening the hitherto blank, oversized card with their signatures (see gallery).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

