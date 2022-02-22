Coronavirus update: 320 patients, 5,267 new cases, 11 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 320 people are hospitalized with severe coronavirus symptoms, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Eleven people who had contracted Covid passed away over the same time period, while 5,267 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia.

At total of 624 people are hospitalized due to Covid, 320 of whom have severe symptoms, as noted.

Of the 320, 210 (65.6 percent) are unvaccinated, and the remaining 34.4 percent (110 people) are fully vaccinated, the board says.

113 new Covid case files were opened in hospitals over the past 24 hours, with 19 of these people presenting with symptomatic Covid.

On average, 43 people with symptomatic Covid have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days.

Eleven people who had contracted Covid died over the past 24 hours, the board says, seven women, aged 80, 84, 86, 87, 89, 91 (two individuals) and 92, and three men, aged 63, 71, 78. The vaccination status of the deceased is being determined, the board says.

On average, two vaccinated per people per 100,000 vaccinated inhabitants have been hospitalized, compared with 8.8 people per 100,000 from among the unvaccinated populace.

A total of 9,587 primary Covid test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 5,267 returning positive.

In the past seven days, an average of 354.9 vaccinated people per 100,000 vaccinated inhabitants have contracted Covid per day, compared with 537.2 per 100,000 unvaccinated people, the Health Board says.

A total of 1,088 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, of which 92 were first-time doses.

426,159 people have received an additional or booster dose in Estonia to date, and the total nationwide vaccination coverage stands at 62.9 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

