Tallinn at high risk of ice hazard, city urges drivers to be careful

Slippery conditions.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department has released a warning that the city's streets may become exceptionally slippery due to falling temperatures.

"The difficult winter is coming to an end, but this sometimes makes the weather even more problematic. The rain, combined with sub-zero temperatures, will inevitably lead to dangerous icing conditions on both pathways and roads. All our partners will start de-icing at the first sign of icy roads, but unfortunately, it is simply not possible to do it everywhere at once. Therefore, we urge road users to be careful and remind property owners that granite aggregate is the best way for de-icing," Vladimir Svet (Center), Deputy Mayor of Tallinn said.

All maintenance partners of the City of Tallinn have been informed of the upcoming ice hazard. Equipment and maintenance crews will be on the job as soon as temperatures drop below freezing.

Salt will be used to de-ice roads, but salt is prohibited on pavements by Tallinn's maintenance regulations, so granite aggregate should be used to prevent skidding on pathways. The housing associations in Tallinn can obtain granite aggregate free of charge from the district governments.

"In Tallinn, the winter maintenance of streets is supervised by nearly 30 employees of the Urban Environment and Public Works Department and district governments, whose main focus today is on pathways, crosswalks and public transport stops. Citizens are called to report slippery conditions to the Municipal Police hotline 14410 - this will allow us to react operatively and make the streets safer. We hope that we will soon experience the end of this winter, but if necessary, we are prepared to deal with winter maintenance also in March," Svet said.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

