10 applications received from new Health Board director hopefuls

Health Board building on Paldiski mnt in Tallinn.
Health Board building on Paldiski mnt in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
As of Monday evening, 10 applications were received via the public competitive process aimed at hiring a new Director-General of the Health Board (Terviseamet), Diana Lorents, comms advisor at the government office, says.

The deadline for submitting applications was the evening of February 21.

Lorents told the ERR that the commission would now meet on March 2 and that the next rounds of the competition would be decided.

The selection board for top managers at the State Office declared a public competition for the position of Director-General of the Health Board announced in September last year.

On September 6 last year, the former head of the Health Board, Üllar Lanno, announced that he had resigned after a summer incident in the Health Board's cold store, where a large number of vaccines and medicines were destroyed due to a rise in temperature. His last working day was September 20 last year. Mari-Anne Härma has been acting chief since then.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

