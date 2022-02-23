ERR News schedule over Independence Day national holiday

ERR News is closed from lunchtime Wednesday, February 23, until Thursday, February 24, inclusive, due to the Independence Day national holiday.

A reduced news service will run during that time, and normal service will resume Friday, February 25.

Events on Independence Day itself start at just after 7.30 a.m. with the traditional flag-raising ceremony on Toompea, continue through the day with events including the military parade at 12.30 p.m., and culminate with the president's speech and the annual concert, in the evening.

ETV is covering much of the day's goings on, and a fuller itinerary is here.

The ERR News team would like to wish all our readers a happy independence day 2022!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!