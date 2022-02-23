Coronavirus update: 311 patients, 6,564 new cases, 7 deaths

A total of 311 people are hospitalized with serious Covid symptoms as of Wednesday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 6,564 new Covid cases were found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, while seven people who had contracted the coronavirus passed away over the same time period.

In total, 629 people are hospitalized with Covid, of which 311 are people with severe symptoms as noted.

Of the 311, 195 (62.7 percent) are unvaccinated individuals, while the remaining 116 people are fully vaccinated.

Eight-eight new Covid cases were opened in hospitals over the past 24 hours, 37 of which concerned people with symptomatic Covid.

On average, 44 people have been admitted to hospital due to the coronavirus per day, over the past 10 days.

Seven people who had contracted Covid died over the past 24 hours, the board says, five of them women, aged 64, 84, 91 (two individual) and 93, and two men, aged 90 and 93. The vaccine statuses of the deceased are being clarified, the board says.

On average, over the past seven days, 2.1 vaccinated people per 100,000 vaccinated people contracted Covid. Among unvaccinated people, the figure was 7.9 per 100,000, the board says.

A total of 11,152 primary Covid test results have been analyzed, of which 6,564 returned positive, in the past day.

1,507 Covid vaccines were administered, 139 of which were first-time doses.

As of Wednesday morning, 427,252 people in Estonia have received an additional or booster dose. The full, two-dose coverage of the entire Estonian population is now 63 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

