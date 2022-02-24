Independence Day: Tallinn traffic, public transport diversions

Tallinn's public transport will be disrupted for most of the day due to the Independence Day military parade taking place on Freedom Square at noon.

Bus, trams and trolleybuses will be diverted between 8 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Tallinn City Council asks residents and travelers to allow "considerably more time" to reach their destination.

Traffic diversions on February 24, 2022. Source: Tallinn City Government

Diversions

Public transport will not run on Vabaduse Square, Kaarli puiestee, Luise Street, Toompuiestee section from Tõnismäe to Paldiski Road, Endla Street section from Suur-Ameerika Street to Toompuiestee Street, Pärnu Road section from Viru Square to Vabaduse Square, Pärnu Road section from city centre to Liivalaia Street, Mere puiestee section from Viru Square to Ahtri Street and Narva Road section from Viru Square to Hobujaama Street.

Trolleybus lines 1 and 3 and bus lines 16, 17, 17A, 21, 21B, 23, 24A, 40, 41, 41B and 42 will be diverted. Buses 3, 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36 and 73 will be detoured from noon until 1.30 p.m..

All tram services will be interrupted (1, 2, 3 and 4) from 12.15 p.m. to 1.15 p.m.

Buses 16, 17, 17A, 21, 21B, 23, 24A, 40, 41, 41B and 42, trolleybus lines 1 and 3 will operate on a free timetable from 8.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Buses 3, 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36 and 73 will operate on a free schedule from noon to 1.30 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!