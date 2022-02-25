Friday's electricity price to fall to €86.01 per MWh

The average price of electricity per megawatt-hour (MWh) is to rise to €86.01 on Friday, from €75.59 per MWh on Thursday.

The cheapest rates were between 3.00 a.m. and 4.00 a.m. on the Friday, when the price drops to €15.92 per MWh on the NordPool trading exchange.

Electricity will be most expensive between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the evening, at €134.18 per MWh.

Electricity prices in Latvia and Lithuania remain comparable with those for Estonia; the average NordPool electricity price in Finland for Thursday ie €74.77 per MWh.

