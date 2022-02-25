Friday's electricity price to fall to €86.01 per MWh

Economy
Hitchcockian electricity cables (photo is illustrative).
Hitchcockian electricity cables (photo is illustrative). Source: mostafa meraji/Pixabay
Economy

The average price of electricity per megawatt-hour (MWh) is to rise to €86.01 on Friday, from €75.59 per MWh on Thursday.

The cheapest rates were between 3.00 a.m. and 4.00 a.m. on the Friday, when the price drops to €15.92 per MWh on the NordPool trading exchange.

Electricity will be most expensive between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the evening, at €134.18 per MWh.

Electricity prices in Latvia and Lithuania remain comparable with those for Estonia; the average NordPool electricity price in Finland for Thursday ie €74.77 per MWh.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

06:38

Ukrainians with expiring Estonian residency permits may stay for time being

06:18

Foreign ministry advises Estonian nationals in Belarus leave country

06:01

Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn

05:22

Friday's electricity price to fall to €86.01 per MWh

24.02

Prime minister, president express solidarity to Ukrainian counterparts

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day presidential reception

24.02

Expert: Attack on Ukraine a shock to many in Russia itself

24.02

President's Independence Day speech: We have always dealt with our concerns

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

24.02

PPA patrolling areas around Russian, Belarusian embassies

24.02

Pro-Kremlin TV channels may be banned in Estonia in next 24 hours

24.02

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over Ukrainian attack

24.02

Estonian MFA allocates €200,000 emergency aid for displaced Ukrainians

24.02

Gallery: Estonia's Independence Day Parade 2022

24.02

LSM: Latvia bans several Russian language TV channels

24.02

Russia threatens to block ERR Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

24.02

Estonian prime minister: Everything we were afraid of has come true

24.02

LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

24.02

Liimets: Airspace is closed but you can still leave Ukraine by land Updated

24.02

Gallery: President, ministers lay wreaths at independence war monument

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: