Professor: I hope serious situations will create statesmanship

Academic and retired politician professor Marju Lauristin, appearing on ETV's Independence Day broadcast Thursday and giving an interview which follows, that she hopes that the kind of serious situations as the case in Ukraine at present will cause the politicians to become more statesmanlike in their approach.

What stood out to you the most from the president's speech?

How the president proved himself. I have to say that I was waiting for the speech with some misgivings, when you've known somebody as a fellow professor for a long time (President Karis is a former Rector of the University of Tartu-ed.), and he is now a president who is appearing before the people at a very anxious time. I'm glad to say that the professor has transformed into a statesman, who senses the moment and who is ready to take responsibility upon himself. The first half of the speech was outstanding and positive, not least because today, we probably need that kind of security and self-belief.

You are wearing a ribbon to show support for Ukraine. What is happening in Ukraine certainly matters to everyone. The president's role today is to increase the sense of security. Was it to be found in the speech?

I can't decide whether a sense of security can be boosted with a speech, but in some ways definitely so. At least, this sense of security that we feel that Estonia is on a strong path and that the head of the security forces as the president is, has sensed this role strongly. It creates hope that our politicians are more statesmanlike.

Was there anything missing out of the president's speech?

It's always possible to say that something could have been brought out more. For me, in relation to my professional connection with the president as a former professor of the University of Tartu, then the higher education issue could have been mentioned a bit more during the education segment of his speech. The president stated that in education, all levels matter, and that education has to be a priority in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!