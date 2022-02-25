Coronavirus update: 328 patients, 5,015 new cases, 7 deaths

As of Friday morning, 328 patients are being treated for severe cases of coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals, the Health Board said.

In total, there are 675 patients with coronavirus in hospital, but 328 are being treated for COVID-19. The other patients tested positive but are being treated for other illnesses.

Of the patients with severe cases of coronavirus, 198 people - 60.4 percent - have not been vaccinated against the virus. Sixty-one new cases were opened, 25 with serious coronavirus cases.

Seven people died during the last day aged between 71-94. So far, 2,204 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 8,116 tests were analyzed and 5,015 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 61.8 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 304.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 465.5 for non-vaccinated people.

16 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 146 were administered in total. As of this morning, 428,012 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 5,550.3 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

