Live at 3pm: Demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tallinn

Estonian-Ukrainian organizations and Estonian civil society associations will hold a demonstration to support the people of Ukraine on Tallinn's Freedom Square this afternoon (Saturday) at 3 p.m.

President Alar Karis will speak alongside the head of the Estonian Congress of Ukrainians Vira Konyk, musician Ruslan Trochynskyi, head of the Estonian Student Union Marcus Ehasoo, the head of the Estonian Youth Association Triin Roos and others.

ETV will be broadcasting live from the event HERE.

Protests were also held in Tallinn and Tartu earlier this week.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months.

