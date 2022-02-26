Freedom Square coronavirus vaccination center to close in March

The vaccination booth at Freedom Square, Tallinn.
The vaccination booth at Freedom Square, Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Public vaccination points in Tallinn will be closed by the end of March, the city council said.

The points open in shopping centres will run until the end of February and the one on Vabaduse Square until the end of March. 

Vaccination at home will be available until the end of February.

Ester Öpik, coordinator of Tallinn coronavirus prevention measures, said: "Due to the general decline in interest in vaccination, we are starting to close the coronavirus prevention points. Although it is not really the responsibility of local authorities to organize vaccination, we are ready to help in the future. For the time being, however, I urge everyone to make use of the city's vaccination facilities while they are still open."

She encouraged children taking school breaks to get vaccinated, especially if they plan to travel.

There are four vaccination centers in the city offering first, second and booster dose free of charge and without advance booking.

The counseling and vaccination points in Haabersti Rimi (Haabersti 1), Kristiine Centre (Endla 45), Lindakivi Cultural Centre (Jaan Koorti 22) are open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekends.

The counseling, vaccination and testing point on Vabaduse Square is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 pm.. You can also get a free rapid antigen test at Vabaduse Square and Lindakivi Cultural Centre.

