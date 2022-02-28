January industrial producer price index up 26.6 percent on year

The producer price index of industrial output in January, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export, increased by 2.4 percent compared with December 2021 and by 26.6 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said on Monday.

Compared with December, the index was affected the most by price increases in the manufacture of food products, electrical equipment, metal products, fuel oils and chemicals, Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said according to a press release. "An opposite effect came from price decreases in electricity production," Šokman added.

Compared with January 2021, the producer price index was affected primarily by price increases in electricity and heat energy supply, in the manufacture of wood and wood products, metal products and food products.

Compared with December 2021, the export price index rose by 2.5 percent in January. The biggest price increases occurred in the manufacture of oil products, metal products and paper products, and in mining and quarrying. The biggest price drop occurred in the export of electricity. On year, the export price index increased by 22.1 percent.

The import price index, meanwhile, increased 1.2 percent on month. Prices increased the most in the manufacture of oil products, paper products, and in mining and quarrying. Prices fell the most in electricity import. Compared with January 2021, the import price index increased by 25.4 percent.

Producer price index of industrial output, export price index and import price index (2010 = 100). Source: Statistics Estonia

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

