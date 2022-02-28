Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,281 new cases, 11 deaths

News
COVID-19 vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccination. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A total of 327 people in Estonia are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms as of Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. Over the past 24 hours, 2,281 new COVID cases were diagnosed and 11 people who had contracted the virus died.

As of Monday morning, a total of 679 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus are hospitalized across Estonia, 327 of whom are hospitalized due to severe COVID infections.

Of these 327, 199, or 60.9 percent, are unvaccinated and 128, or 39.1 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, an average of 1.9 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents and an average of 6.2 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents per day have been hospitalized.

Over the past 24 hours, 57 new cases were opened in hospitals, 27 of which were related to hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19. Over the past ten days, an average of 39 additional symptomatic COVID-19 patients per day have been hospitalized.

Eleven people who had contracted the virus died over the past 24 hours, the vaccination statuses of whom the Health Board is still in the process of verifying: five men, aged 62, 68, 77, 91, and 92, and six women aged 73, 79, 79, 82, 85, 95

A total of 2,236 people who had been infected with the COVID-19 virus have died in Estonia since the pandemic began.

As of Monday morning, the 14-day notification rate of newly reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Estonia stood at 5,338.

A total of 4,277 test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, 2,281 of which were confirmed positive. Over the past seven days, an average of 280.6 vaccinated people per 100,000 vaccinated residents and 405.7 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents have been infected with the COVID virus.

In the past 24 hours, 326 doses of COVID vaccine were administered, 33 of which were initial doses. As of Monday morning, 429,876 people have received a third or booster dose against COVID.

Estonia's total vaccination rate currently stands at 63 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • Keep your distance in public places.
  • Wear a mask in crowded places.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.
  • If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.
  • You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Omniva 2021 operating income up 10 percent to €149 million

13:49

Expert: Stiff Ukrainian resistance does not mean Russia has lost initiative

13:09

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

12:47

Eesti Energia made €111 million net profit in 2021

12:19

ERR correspondent in Kyiv: Main public fear is nuclear threat

11:38

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,281 new cases, 11 deaths

10:53

Gallery: Estonia sends emergency encampment aid package to Ukraine

10:12

Interior minister: Estonia could accommodate up to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees

09:48

Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

08:53

January industrial producer price index up 26.6 percent on year

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

07:59

Foreign minister: Russia's war in Ukraine must be stopped

27.02

Belarusians in Estonia hold protest to support Ukraine, condemn referendum

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

27.02

Kontaveit defeated in straight-sets in emotional Doha final

27.02

Coronavirus update: 321 patients, 4,197 new cases, 12 deaths

27.02

Russian, Belarusian skiers barred from Otepää biathlon world cup stage

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

26.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

26.02

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: