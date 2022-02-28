Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,281 new cases, 11 deaths

A total of 327 people in Estonia are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms as of Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. Over the past 24 hours, 2,281 new COVID cases were diagnosed and 11 people who had contracted the virus died.

As of Monday morning, a total of 679 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus are hospitalized across Estonia, 327 of whom are hospitalized due to severe COVID infections.

Of these 327, 199, or 60.9 percent, are unvaccinated and 128, or 39.1 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Over the past seven days, an average of 1.9 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents and an average of 6.2 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents per day have been hospitalized.

Over the past 24 hours, 57 new cases were opened in hospitals, 27 of which were related to hospitalization due to symptomatic COVID-19. Over the past ten days, an average of 39 additional symptomatic COVID-19 patients per day have been hospitalized.

Eleven people who had contracted the virus died over the past 24 hours, the vaccination statuses of whom the Health Board is still in the process of verifying: five men, aged 62, 68, 77, 91, and 92, and six women aged 73, 79, 79, 82, 85, 95

A total of 2,236 people who had been infected with the COVID-19 virus have died in Estonia since the pandemic began.

As of Monday morning, the 14-day notification rate of newly reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Estonia stood at 5,338.

A total of 4,277 test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, 2,281 of which were confirmed positive. Over the past seven days, an average of 280.6 vaccinated people per 100,000 vaccinated residents and 405.7 unvaccinated people per 100,000 unvaccinated residents have been infected with the COVID virus.

In the past 24 hours, 326 doses of COVID vaccine were administered, 33 of which were initial doses. As of Monday morning, 429,876 people have received a third or booster dose against COVID.

Estonia's total vaccination rate currently stands at 63 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

