Coronavirus update: 648 patients, 4,656 new cases, 14 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, there were 648 patients with coronavirus in hospital, 4,656 new cases and 14 deaths.

128 new cases were opened, 57 with serious coronavirus cases.

Fourteen people died during the last day aged between 48-95. So far, 2,250 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 8,443 tests were analyzed and 4,656 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 55.1 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 279.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 391.6 for non-vaccinated people.

108 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 985 were administered in total. As of this morning, 430,628 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 5,424.03 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

