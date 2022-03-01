Tallinn expat internet pioneer passes away

News
Cliff Stanford, 1954-2022.
Cliff Stanford, 1954-2022. Source: Private collection.
News

British internet pioneer and Tallinn resident Cliff Stanford has died. He was 67.

Born in 1954 and brought up in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, Stanford exhibited an entrepreneurial bent from an early age, and was just the right age to grab the home computer boom of the 1980s with both hands.

In the 1990s, he embarked on a single-minded quest to design and build a service that could be accessible and affordable for all. The outcome was Demon Internet, which went on to become the largest ISP in the U.K., due in no small part to its low subscription cost – ten pounds per month.

Demon went on to be purchased by Scottish Telecom, a subsidiary of the private utility company Scottish Power.

Of his new-found and resulting wealth , Cliff said: "There's no such thing as enough money…I like having money in my pocket but there's no fun winning it on the football pools, the thrill for me is by making things work and making big business deals."

In 2005, Stanford was convicted under for intercepting emails belonging to John Porter, son of controversial British politician Dame Shirley Porter and then chairman of Redbus Investments, which Stanford had founded.

While handed a given a fine and a suspended sentence, he maintained that what he had done had been thoroughly legal. 

After retiring to Spain for a spell, in 2017 Stanford and his long-term partner moved to the tech hub that is Tallinn and Estonia, where he continued developing software solutions and pursued interests in the burgeoning blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, also enrolling at Tallinn University to study Estonian.

Cliff passed away on February 24, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:45

Bolt donates €1 million to Ukraine, closes operations in Belarus

14:19

Diplomat: Around 20,000 Estonian citizens still reside in Russia

13:47

Supreme Court rejects Center Party €850,000 illegal donations appeal

13:18

Maasikas: West underrated Ukraine's importance to Russia's imperial thought

12:43

Vastlakuklid: The history of the 'hot little breads'

12:14

Government wants to hold off on dropping COVID certificates

11:57

Olympic committee chief strongly supports IOC Russia, Belarus statement

11:28

Tallinn expat internet pioneer passes away

11:01

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

10:27

European Commission calls for urgent Ukraine connection to continental grid

10:01

Defense ministry looking at further military support options for Ukraine

09:35

Baltics, Poland call on social media companies to remove Russian accounts

09:15

Foreigners trapped in Russia returning to EU via Narva

08:46

Ukrainians working in Estonia return home to defend Ukraine

08:41

Estonia's economy grows by 5.2 percent compared to 2019

08:19

First Ukrainian refugees arrive in Estonia

08:05

Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

28.02

Online exhibition launched highlighting century of Estonian statistics

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

28.02

Parliamentary groups debate allowing Estonian citizens to fight in Ukraine

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.02

NATO Secretary General, British Prime Minister visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

11:01

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

28.02

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

28.02

NATO Baltic Air Policing jets on round-the-clock patrols

28.02

Opinion | Estonia needs to call for NATO air intervention in Ukraine

28.02

Ex-diplomat: Elite Russian resentment from sanctions may prompt change

08:05

Estonia, 7 countries call for Ukraine to 'immediately' start EU talks

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: