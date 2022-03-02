Coronavirus update: 644 patients, 5,069 new cases, 9 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, there were 644 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 303 had severe cases, there were 4,656 new cases and nine deaths.

Twenty-five new cases were opened, 15 with serious coronavirus cases.

Nine people died during the last day aged between 68-92. So far, 2,259 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 8,482 tests were analyzed and 5,069 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 59.8 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 270.2 per 100,000 people, compared to 365.2 for non-vaccinated people.

107 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,046 were administered in total. As of this morning, 431,367 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 5,170.6 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

