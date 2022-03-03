Coronavirus update: 301 patients, 3,564 new cases, 9 deaths

On Thursday morning, there were 647 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 301 had severe cases, there were 3,564 new cases and nine deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 178 patients — 59.1 percent — have not been vaccinated. Seventy new cases were opened, 28 with serious coronavirus cases.

Nine people died during the last day aged between 59-87. So far, 2,268 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 6,559 tests were analyzed and 3,564 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 54.3 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 265.4 per 100,000 people, compared to 348.8 for non-vaccinated people.

Sixty-eight people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 887 were administered in total. As of this morning, 432,009 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 4,949.9 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

