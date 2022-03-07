Coronavirus update: 281 patients, 1,394 new cases, 6 deaths

On Monday morning, there were 637 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 287 had severe cases, there were 1,394 new cases and six deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 180 patients — 64.1 percent — have not been vaccinated. Sixty-five new cases were opened, 16 with serious coronavirus cases.

Six people died during the last day aged between 59-96. So far, 2,299 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 3,268 tests were analyzed and 1,394 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 42.7 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 214.9 per 100,000 people, compared to 266.2 for non-vaccinated people.

Fifty-one people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 253 were administered in total. As of this morning, 434,175 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 4,092.5 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

