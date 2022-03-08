Coronavirus update: 283 patients, 3,309 new cases, 9 deaths

A total of 283 people are hospitalized with severe Covid symptoms as of Tuesday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 3,309 new coronavirus cases were found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, while nine people who contracted the virus died over the same period.

23 people were hospitalized due to Covid over the past 24 hours, while the 10-day average figure now stands at 31 hospitalizations per day, the board says.

620 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, as noted 283 of whom have serious symptoms.

Of the 283 severe cases, 172 (60.8 percent) concern unvaccinated people, and the remaining 39.2 percent – 111 people – have completed a vaccination course.

Over the last seven days, 1.9 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the fully vaccinated populace have been hospitalized, compared with 5.4 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated total, the board says.

68 new Covid case-files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours; 23 of these required hospitalization for symptomatic COVID-19.

Nine people who had contracted Covid have died in the past 24 hours, six women, aged 52, 81, 85, 87, 92 and 93, and three men, ages 74, 77 and 81, the board says, adding that the vaccine status of these people is unknown.

As noted, on average 31 people have been hospitalized with severe Covid symptoms per day in the past 10 days; the government has set a benchmark of 25 hospitalizations per day, below which it says it will abolish the Covid certification requirement for entry to entertainment venues, as well as the 11 p.m. curfew imposed on such establishments.

A total of 6,965 primary Covid test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 3,309 of these returning positive.

203.0 vaccinated people per 100,000 fully of the vaccinated population have contracted Covid as a seven-day average; for the unvaccinated, the figure is 248.8 people per day, per 100,000 of the total unvaccinated.

775 doses of vaccine were administered in the past day; 94 of these were first-time doses.

434,762 people have received an additional or booster dose as of Tuesday morning, while the double-vaccine coverage for the entire Estonian population stands at 63.2 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

