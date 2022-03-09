Coronavirus update: 245 patients, 2,874 new cases, 12 deaths

On Wednesday morning, there were 592 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 245 had severe cases, there were 2,874 new cases and 12 deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 154 patients — 62.9 percent — have not been vaccinated. Ninety new cases were opened, 28 with serious coronavirus cases.

Twelve people died during the last day aged between 55-91. So far, 2,320 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 5,997 tests were analyzed and 2,874 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 47.9 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 181.2 per 100,000 people, compared to 224.2 for non-vaccinated people.

Seventy-eight people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 766 were administered in total. As of this morning, 435,334 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 3,667.49 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

