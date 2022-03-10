Coronavirus update: 245 patients, 2,470 new cases, 7 deaths

On Thursday morning, there were 610 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 245 had severe cases, there were 2,874 new cases and seven deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 158 patients — 64.5 percent — have not been vaccinated. Seventy-seven new cases were opened, 28 with serious coronavirus cases.

Seven people died during the last day aged between 67-92. So far, 2,320 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 5,498 tests were analyzed and 2,470 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 44.9 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 171,9 per 100,000 people, compared to 210.3 for non-vaccinated people.

Eighty-one people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 741 were administered in total. As of this morning, 435,873 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 3,522.26 per 100,000 people, yesterday it was 3,667.49.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

